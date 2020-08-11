Dixie Wilson, the wife of the late Norman Wilson, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Dixie left this world enjoying a full life with contentment and at peace. Dixie is survived by her two sons, Robert and Steven and her five grandchildren, Rebecca, Connor, Sean, Michael, Channel as well as numerous extended family and friends. If desired memorial donations to an organization of your choice can be made at www.mackeys.ca
. "To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven."