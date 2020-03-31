Home

I would like to sincerely thank all the staff of Fenelon Court for the loving and compassionate care given to my father, Don Hayter, during his stay at Fenelon Court through to his passing. All staff, from the Directors, nurses, PSW’s, kitchen staff and volunteers provided my dad with such good care and understanding during his darkest times and through his good days as well. During this Globally difficult time your care and compassion is even more appreciated by all of the residents and their families. Your commitment to providing care to the residents is appreciated. We wish all well, stay safe and be confident this too will pass. Bob Hayter and Family
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 31, 2020
