Passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in his 59th year. Beloved husband of Cheryl (nee Thompson) for over 30 years. Son of the late James "Jim" Anderson and Fern (nee Moncrief). Dear father of Spencer and Blake (Kaitlyn), and adoring grandpa to Brooklyn. Cherished brother of Linda Coffin (Wally), brother-in-law to Todd Thompson (Cathy), Dawne Ferguson (the late Doug) and Jason Thompson. Son-in-law to Jack Lyons (the late Barbara). Uncle Donny will be sadly missed by Jennifer Medland (Dan), Jamie Dulmage, Jody Hart (Doug), Jason Coffin, Keith (Hania), Cassandra, Paul (Rachel) and Scott Ferguson, Brad (Cassidy), Drew (Nicole) and Olivia Thompson, and his great-nephews Jake and Kyle Medland,Travis Coffin, Finnegan and Theo Ferguson. Remembered by his lifelong friend and cousin Robert Moncrief and the Moncrief and Anderson families. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held for close friends and family, to be announced at a later date. Donations to Hospice Peterborough would be greatly appreciated by the family. Thank you to the incredible nurses, doctors, and staff at Hospice Peterborough and PRHC for their amazing care.



