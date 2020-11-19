1/1
Donald B. Metherel
1931-05-25 - 2020-10-31
Passed away peacefully in his 90th year at St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake, Ontario. Beloved husband of Viola (Kinney). Loving father of Delbert (Dawn), Gerald (Barb) and Linda (Jim). Proud grandpa of Christa (John), Jennifer (Allan), David, Adam (Janet), Rachel (Jace) and Tai. Great grandpa to Grace, Sadye, Emma, Kinsley, and Keaton. Fondly remembered by extended step family. Predeceased by brothers Allen, Bernard, Howard and survived by siblings, Bernice (since passed), George, Betty, Lloyd (Betty) and Irene. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 19, 2020.
