Peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Cherished husband of Audrey for 52 years. Beloved father of Glen (Teresa) and Lisa (Jimmy O'Connor). Proud grandpa of Zach, Paige, Mariah, Brooke, Hannah and Hunter. Great-grandpa of Savanna. Dear brother of Bernard (Julia), Frank (Late Linda) and Brent. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME at a later date. Donations in memory of Don may be given to the . Online condolences to the family may be given at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 17, 2020