(Retired Major of the Canadian Armed Forces) Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (née Turner). Father of Barry Sweetman and the late Major Walter Sweetman (1994, Sea King helicopter failure). Proud grandfather of Benjamin Sweetman. Don is survived by his siblings Harvey (Fran), Carl (Jackie), Olive (the late Peter), Nancy (Hubert) and predeceased by his brother Murray (the late Betty). My dad was the most independent and patient person I've ever known. In the face of absolute adversity he would remain calm, have a solution and take action if needed or with understanding, compassion and wisdom instead of reaction. If half the population were to be one quarter the person he was, the world would be a much better place. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.