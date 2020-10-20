I was saddened to hear the passing of Mr. Twohey. I worked for he and his family for many years. Brings back a lot of memories. He was a great boss and was a pleasure to work for. I do remember going to the Toronto Furniture Show with him and the whole staff many times. I also remember fondly a boat trip we all took and ended up at Cody Inn for Chinese food. Will remember him always.

Ted Nattress

Coworker