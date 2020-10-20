1/1
DONALD EDWARD TWOHEY
At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband for 69 years to the late Muriel. (d.2015) Loving mother of Doug and his wife Estelle, Pat Twohey-Booth and her husband Dale, and Helen Gabourie and her husband Chas. Predeceased by his 2 sons Gerald (1946) and Mike (1992). Father-in-law of Linda Twohey. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 23. Brother of the late Patrick Twohey and Grace Ann Twohey.Don spent his entire career in the furniture business. Started at Tangney's Furniture in Lindsay, moved to Peterborough to open Select Furniture in 1958. Subsequently opened "2 Twoheys" on Aylmer with son Mike. A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church with a interment St. Mary's Cemetery in Lindsay. In memory of Don donations to PRHC or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of your dads passing .. he was a sweet man and a real gentleman..we are really going to miss him at the manor ..
Teresa murphy
Friend
October 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of Don's family. Don was a true gentleman and a very special person to me. I will always treasure my many wonderful memories of Don.
Cathy Blodgett (Banks)
Friend
October 13, 2020
I was saddened to hear the passing of Mr. Twohey. I worked for he and his family for many years. Brings back a lot of memories. He was a great boss and was a pleasure to work for. I do remember going to the Toronto Furniture Show with him and the whole staff many times. I also remember fondly a boat trip we all took and ended up at Cody Inn for Chinese food. Will remember him always.
Ted Nattress
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Dear Helen and all of the Twohey extended family - I am so sad to hear of the passing of your father. I remember him as always being such a gentleman. What a wonderful legacy he has left behind, my prayers are with all of you.
Anita (Keating) McNeil
Friend
