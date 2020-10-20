At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband for 69 years to the late Muriel. (d.2015) Loving mother of Doug and his wife Estelle, Pat Twohey-Booth and her husband Dale, and Helen Gabourie and her husband Chas. Predeceased by his 2 sons Gerald (1946) and Mike (1992). Father-in-law of Linda Twohey. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 23. Brother of the late Patrick Twohey and Grace Ann Twohey.Don spent his entire career in the furniture business. Started at Tangney's Furniture in Lindsay, moved to Peterborough to open Select Furniture in 1958. Subsequently opened "2 Twoheys" on Aylmer with son Mike. A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church with a interment St. Mary's Cemetery in Lindsay. In memory of Don donations to PRHC or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com