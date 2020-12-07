1/1
Donald Edwin Michael "Ted" Algar
Canada Post employee for 35 years. Entered into rest at home on hursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 61. Dear son of Donald and Margaret Algar. Loving husband and best friend to Marlene Winterbottom for 38 years. Loved and proud father of Jessica (Ryan) Crosier and Jena-Lyn (Neil) Westerby. Cherished Papa of Callie, Lexie, Wesley, Lucy and Spencer. Dear brother of Cathy Algar, Chris Algar and predeceased by Madeline "Bunny" Deegan. Following COVID-19 regulations, a private service will be held at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, on Saturday, December 12th by invitation only. Masks and social distancing are mandatory, with a capacity of 50 people in the building at one time. Online condolences my be left at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Dec. 7, 2020.
