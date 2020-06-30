It is with great sadness the family announce Don's peaceful passing on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Treasured father of Brenda (Howard Krangle), Brian (Irma), David (Joyce), Robert and Ken. Devoted Grandpa to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Don will be lovingly remembered by his other family members and friends. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date once covid restrictions on gatherings have lifted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.