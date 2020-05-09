Donald GILDERS
The family announces with great sadness the passing of Don Gilders on May 5, 2020 at his residence with his partner Margaret O'Connor by his side. Predeceased by his wife of 45 years Beryl Gilders, May 5, 2001. Youngest son of Arthur and Nellie Gilders (Deceased). Loving father of Rosemarie (Dave), Barbaranne (Dave), Chris (Barb), Kerry (Denise), Kevin (Sue), and Rob (Cheryl). Dad was known by his many grandchildren as "Poppa". From Lyndsey, Mike, Andrew, Sarah, Justin, Branden, Corri, Samantha, Ethan, Kyle, Sydney, Logan, Ciara, and Tyler (d.1989): we will miss you dearly poppa. Great grandfather of Kale, Kendall, Camden, Ellie, Isla, and Parker. Predeceased by his brothers Charlie and Bob, and sisters Aileen, Donna, and Veronica. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Lakefield Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355. "To my Fiesty Cat Penny I'll be waiting on the other side of the bridge for you"

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 9, 2020.
