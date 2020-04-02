|
At Ross Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Donald Johnstone, at the age of 81, was the beloved husband of Sharon Johnstone and the late Helen Johnstone (2011). Dear father of Thomas and his partner Tammy of Cambray and Robert and his wife Valerie of Toronto. Loving grandfather of Jordan, Bobbi Grace, Taeler and will be fondly remembered by Tammy's daughter, Yvonne. Donald was a proud member of the Fenelon Falls Lions Club. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. If desired memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lindsay, would be appreciated. The Johnstone family ask you to share your condolences at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 2, 2020