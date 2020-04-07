|
|
On Saturday April 4, 2020, Lloyd passed away peacefully at Springdale Country Manor with his wife Karen by his side. He was 72. It is a huge loss for his family, but for him, a huge gain. Lloyd loved and served the Lord and by God's grace and mercy he traded a body plagued with Alzheimer's for a restored body, and he is now in the presence of his Saviour. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Karen (nee Darling), who has been his best friend, caregiver and advocate. He will be forever loved by his devoted children: daughters Laura and Heather; and son Matthew and his wife Heather. He was the proud Grandpa of Joelle, Braelynne, Averil, Curtis and Renee. He will be dearly missed by his siblings: Doug (Jennifer); Gord (Margaret); Donna Martin; Susan Heikkila (Terry); Gary (Gil); Betty Anderson (Doug); and his brother-in-laws Mark Darling and Glenn Darling (Nora). Predeceased by his parents Harry and Jean (Easton) and brother Murray. Uncle Lloyd will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Lloyd was born September 20, 1947 and was raised in the south end of Peterborough. He started his working career in the forestry industry in northern Ontario. He returned to Peterborough in 1976 and enjoyed working summers at Elim Lodge and in wood cutting lots with his brother Doug. In 1977 he began a 30+ year career at Quaker Oats. He and Karen married in 1978 and moved to their home on Eastwood Road where they raised their family. Lloyd loved the outdoors, hunting, gardening and spent many hours cutting, splitting and selling fire wood. He enjoyed church league baseball, playing for the Braidwood Bears and EHBC-OWL teams. He played Oldtimers hockey and was a Peterborough Petes season ticket holder for many years. Lloyd enjoyed the fellowship of believers at Braidwood Bible Chapel and Edmison Heights Bible Chapel. He was blessed with a beautiful singing voice that he loved to use for God's glory. He was a friend to many and had a servant heart. His laugh and teasing nature will be missed by all. Due to current COVID19 restrictions, a private family burial has taken place. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. The family wishes to thank all those who have shown love and kindness to Lloyd through his Alzheimer's journey. We wish we could hug you all. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Valley Day Camp (2882 Lakefield Rd., Selwyn, ON K9J 6X5) or Community Care for those who wish. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020