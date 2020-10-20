1/1
Donald "Donnie" Lowrey
Owner of Elgin Auto Parts Lindsay, the family business was originally located on Elgin Street where Donnie worked from his early high school days. The business moved to R.R. 6 Lindsay in 1961 where Donnie, along with his son Brian continued to grow the business to what it is today. Entered into rest suddenly at his home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 85. Don was the loving husband of Donna McCabe for 60 years. Proud father of Pamela and her husband Rick Johnstone and son Brian Lowrey. Cherished grandpa of Kirsten and Leah Johnstone. Dear brother of Beverly Stata and Barbara Kennedy also brother-in-law to Bonnie and Howard Black, and Garry and Faye McCabe. Predeceased by his parents Bert and Catherine Lowrey, and brothers-in-law Chad Stata and Fred Kennedy. A private service was held on Wednesday, October, 21 2020 at Stoddart Funeral Home, Lindsay. Interment followed at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Lakeridge Health Centre Foundation, Oshawa would be appreciated and may be made online www.stoddartfuneralhome.com or at Stoddart Funeral Home, Lindsay.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
