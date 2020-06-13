Passed away unexpectedly in Peterborough on Friday, June 5th 2020 at the age of 29 years. Donny, beloved son of Larry White and the late Janice Larocque. Loving brother of Jessica White. Cherished grandson of Georgia Gould and Uncle to Mick and Millie. Donny will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be a Celebration of Don's life at a future date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.