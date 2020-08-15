of Madoc, ON formerly Grayslake, IL. Passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in her 68th year. Donna was the beloved wife of John Thomas McCall, devoted and proud mother to Meghan Louise Owens (Kyle Owens) and Ian James McCall (Rui Feng) and proud nano of Mitchell, Peter and Eleanor. Loving daughter of Francis and the late Jean Baker (nee-Generaux) of Madoc. Dear sister to Brenda Baker (Gord Stout) and John Baker (Doris). Sister-in-law to William McCall (Pat), and Gerald McCall (Pam), cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Donna will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by many friends and family. Especially the three amigos, her sisters in nursing, Janet Graham, Dorthea Fortune and Gail Kolman. A special thank you to Linda and Earl McCall of Peterborough. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough, if so desired, donations in memory of Donna may be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation One Hospital Drive, Peterborough, ON K9J 7C6 Phone: (705) 876-5000. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com