1/1
Donna Ann (Baker) McCALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Madoc, ON formerly Grayslake, IL. Passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in her 68th year. Donna was the beloved wife of John Thomas McCall, devoted and proud mother to Meghan Louise Owens (Kyle Owens) and Ian James McCall (Rui Feng) and proud nano of Mitchell, Peter and Eleanor. Loving daughter of Francis and the late Jean Baker (nee-Generaux) of Madoc. Dear sister to Brenda Baker (Gord Stout) and John Baker (Doris). Sister-in-law to William McCall (Pat), and Gerald McCall (Pam), cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Donna will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by many friends and family. Especially the three amigos, her sisters in nursing, Janet Graham, Dorthea Fortune and Gail Kolman. A special thank you to Linda and Earl McCall of Peterborough. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough, if so desired, donations in memory of Donna may be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation One Hospital Drive, Peterborough, ON K9J 7C6 Phone: (705) 876-5000. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved