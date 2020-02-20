Home

1938-2007 Always There When you remember me, Please do not weep. My body may not be there, It has chosen to sleep. I'm not that far away. My soul lives on, Looking down, watching over You and everyone. And when you feel sad And life seems so blue Just remember that my spirit has its arms around you. And on those special days, Times that you wish I could see, That cool breeze flowing past you... Well, that will be me. So don't be sad. Have no fear. God has taken me under his wing, But I'll always be near. I still watch you Every minute, every day. My love and soul are with you, And that's where they will stay. Love Norm, Cindy, Kyle, Brad, Julie, Dan, Becky, Mark
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
