Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Friday November 27, 2020, in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of the late Otto Zimmer. Loving mother of Kimberly and her husband Ron Maxwell of Bethany, Tracey and her husband Bryan Gruetzman of Roseneath. Donna was the grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Dear sister of Debbie and her husband Louis and predeceased by Diane. Private cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Trillium Gift of Life Foundation.