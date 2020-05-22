Donna Lynn Ingram, originally from The Beaches, Toronto. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, at her home in Beaverton, ON. Beloved mother of Michael Stanavech, Jay Ingram, Eric Stanavech (Heather), and Robyn Da Costa (Jay). Proud Nana of Olivia, Owen, and Michaela. Devoted daughter of the late Donald and Betty Ingram. Will be fondly remembered by family and friends as strong and independent, but one who always put others before herself. As per Donna's wishes, no formal service will be held. Cremation has taken place and interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Toronto, will be held at a later date.



