Barker, Donna Marie (née Burnett) Donna passed away with her daughter Laurie at her side at Carlingview Manor, Ottawa, on February 24, 2020, in her sixty eighth year. Widow of the late Douglas Barker (1950-2004) and former wife of Stephen Howe. Donna was born in Lindsay, Ontario on June 29, 1952. Daughter of the late Donald and Alice Burnett. Donna lived most of her life in Lindsay and Peterborough, but moved around Ontario to follow her second husband's career. She retired to Lindsay in 2008 and was happy to spend more time with her mother for the next few years; both were widows and spent time together at the mall and drinking tea or coffee and enjoying a smoke. Earlier in her life she worked in many restaurants in Lindsay, and after her graduation with honours from Sir Sanford Fleming College, she finished her working life as the Food Service Supervisor for the St. John's Centre retirement home in Peterborough. Donna will be deeply mourned by her daughter Laurie Howe, her primary caregiver in the last year, her son-in-law Marc Chabot, and their children Simon and Sarah. Donna also leaves behind her daughter Sandra Ashton, her husband Michael and their four daughters and one granddaughter. She was the eldest in her family and leaves behind her brothers Kenneth and Robert Burnett, as well as her sister Joanne O'Hara Nicholls. She will also be mourned by her aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Donna had close friends over the years but her cousin Brian Burnett and her neighbor Rose Smith were very dear to her in her last years, as well as her gentleman friend at Carlingview, James Lawson, in her last two months. Special thanks go to Mary at Community Care Village Housing, and the care teams that provided services to her in Lindsay and in Ottawa. Her favourite nurses at the end were Ha, Margaret and Robin, but all of the staff at Carlingview cared for her so well in her final months. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Women's Resources of Kawartha Lakes. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, March 1st at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020