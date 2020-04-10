Home

Thomson, Donna (née Spicer) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, April 5th in Lindsay. Donna at the age of 72 was the cherished wife, best friend and high school sweetheart to the late Bruce Thomson. Loving Mother of Craig (Cheryl Hanna) and Cheryl (Joshua) Baxter. Devoted grandmother of Nathan Kendrick, Jeffrey Thomson; Rachel, Emily and Charlie Baxter, and great-grandmother of Chester and Vincent. Sister of Debbie (Denis) Bergeron and brother-in-law Gary (Leah Vicente), Sister Janice (Larry) Black. Cherished friend of Tammy, Andrea, and Brianna McEachern. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Donna showed her passion in the community by blazing many trails to support families and children of the autism spectrum. She had many accomplishments as the chair of the Kawartha Lakes Autism Support Group. Memorial Visitation will take place at a later time. Funeral services entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. Memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Complex Care Unit would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
