With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved mother Donna Vanderyagt (nee Hendry) on May 9, 2020, at the age of 67 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Wayne Vanderyagt, her mother Joyce Upton, her father Clifford Hendry, her dad George Upton, and her brothers Gerald and Bruce. Donna will be sadly missed by daughter Tanya (Bruce), her son Shawn (Melissa), her grandchildren Taylor, Abby, Sydney and Reid, her siblings Leona, Heather, Tom, Harry, Maggie and Ken, and her partner Graham. Donna grew up in Woodville, Ontario and attended Fenelon Falls High School, where she met her soulmate Wayne and best friend Dianne Harrison. Her passions included cooking for her friends and family, travel, and dancing in the living room to her favourite songs, usually as loud as the neighbours would tolerate. Due to the current health situation, a Celebration of Life is to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Woodville Eldon Foodbank, Box 70 Woodville, ON K0M 2T0. On line condolences, video condolences, or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 12, 2020.