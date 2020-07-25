Donna VERLEYSEN

Donna passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital after a courageous two-year battle with Leukemia. Donna was the beloved wife and best friend of Walt Verleysen. Loving mother of Sandy Verleysen and Tracey (Scott) Sedgwick. Beloved Nan to Megan (Megs) Verleysen and Cole Sedgwick. Sister of Ralph (Elaine) Cole of Millbrook. She was pre-deceased by her parents Ralph and Clara Cole from Bowmanville and will be missed by her extended family, friends and her poker buddies.The family wishes to thank Carrie Dymond RN (EC) and the staff of The Kawartha North Family Health Team Bobcaygeon, the Ross Memorial ICU Nurses, her Community Paramedic, Julie Milne and her Home Health Nurse, Natalie. As per Donna's wishes cremation has taken place. If desired memorial donationsto the Kawartha North Family Health Team Walk-in Clinic or to the Ross Memorial Hospital to purchase IV pumps, would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged by Jardine Funeral Home, Cremation & Tribute Centre, 8 Princes' St. W., Fenelon Falls 705-887-3130 or www.jardinefuneralhome.com