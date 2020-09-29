1/1
Doreen Betty WAKELIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAKELIN, Doreen Betty; aged 99, entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, in Lindsay, on September 26, 2020. Doreen was the beloved wife of Ralph Wakelin (pre-deceased) and loving mother of Michael (Sharon), Gordon (Celeste), Dianne Cross (Bill) and David (Kathy). Grandmother of Jason, Julien, Andrea, Gregory, Leah, and Victor. Great-grandmother of Jessica, Nicolo, and Angie. Sister of the late Marjorie Vanstone (the late Lloyd) and Ronald Barbe. A private family burial will be taking place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's Anglican Church or Five Counties Children Centre would be appreciated by the family. Donations can be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel St., Lindsay, Ontario or online at www.mackeys.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved