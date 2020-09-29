WAKELIN, Doreen Betty; aged 99, entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, in Lindsay, on September 26, 2020. Doreen was the beloved wife of Ralph Wakelin (pre-deceased) and loving mother of Michael (Sharon), Gordon (Celeste), Dianne Cross (Bill) and David (Kathy). Grandmother of Jason, Julien, Andrea, Gregory, Leah, and Victor. Great-grandmother of Jessica, Nicolo, and Angie. Sister of the late Marjorie Vanstone (the late Lloyd) and Ronald Barbe. A private family burial will be taking place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's Anglican Church or Five Counties Children Centre would be appreciated by the family. Donations can be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel St., Lindsay, Ontario or online at www.mackeys.ca