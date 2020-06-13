Doreen Catherine (Tobin) Grace
The beloved daughter of Charles and Grace Tobin of Cornwall, passed away peacefully at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Doreen at the age of 89, was the beloved wife of the late Ken Grace. Loving mom of Catherine Wiles (Jeff), John Grace (Jane), Laura Pope (Don) and Thomas Grace (Effie). Cherished nanny of Katelyn Brown (Ryan), David Pope (Olivia), Connor Pope (Victoria) and James. Adored great-nanny of Kenneth and Eliza Brown. Dear sister of Jean Farlinger and predeceased by siblings Grace McDonell and Chuck Tobin. Doreen was a vibrant and active member of various sports (curling, badminton, tennis, Scottish country dancing), volunteer (RMH, Meals on Wheels), and community organizations (St. Mary's coffee hour, bridge, Pipes and Drums of Lindsay, Burns dinners) during her 65 years living in Lindsay. She left a resounding footprint on many lives with her compassion, good humour, and warm-heartedness. She was an avid walker and dog lover and would smile at everyone she passed along her journeys. She will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Saturday, June 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Russell Street East, Lindsay at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Mary's Parish Community would be appreciated by the family. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the many staff at Caressant Care Retirement Home for giving so much of yourself to provide the care and attention during Doreen's stay. We cannot thank you enough for your dedication and compassion. We are all so very grateful. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 is currently prohibited. Visitations are still taking place while only allowing 10 people into the funeral home at once. Visitors are to remain in their vehicles until a staff member directs them in.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
