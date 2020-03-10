Home

At Lindsay on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Doreen (Cowan) Davis Pacey was the beloved wife of the late Albert Davis and the late Leslie Pacey. Dear mother of Sharon (Alvin) Johnston of Lindsay, Gayla King of Orillia, Rhonda Davis of Lindsay, Karen Campbell of Ajax, Myles (Cheryl) Davis of Eganville and predeceased by her daughter Brenda DeRocchis. Survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sister of Mervin (Dorothy) Cowan and predeceased by brother Laverne and Mary Cowan and sister Fern Miller. Family and friends were received at the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Spring interment Lakeview Cemetery, Kirkfield. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Doreen to the Kirkfield Lions Club would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 10, 2020
