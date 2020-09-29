Doreen Carpenter for 10 years THE BOOKFINDER in Fenelon Falls, passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, on Monday, September 21, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Dennis M. Carpenter of Bobcaygeon. Loving mother of Susan and her husband Paul Daly of York, Ontario. Devoted Nanna of Katie Daly and her husband Manuel Larrabure of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Janice Daly and her husband Jay Comendador of Toronto and Great-Nanna of Paulo, Cole and Leila. Doreen is pre-deceased by her sisters, Audrey Emery and Beryl Davies. The family will celebrate Doreen's life privately. If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. To leave an online condolence, share a story of photo or make a memorial donation please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com