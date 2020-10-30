Peacefully, Springdale Country Manor on Monday, October 19, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of late Neil Nelson. Loving Mom of Nancy Davis and Gary Nelson (Ann). Proud grandmother of Krista (Jeff Barlow), Beth (David Harrigan), Ashley (Brian Ferren), the late Steven Davis (Sheri); great-grandmother of Nicholas Barlow, Evelyn Harrigan, Martin Harrigan, Miley Ferren and Lou Ferren. Dear sister of Shirley Carr (Creighton), the late Morris McGee (late Muriel), and the late Gertrude Davis (late Harold Davis). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. The family invite guests to join them for an urn committal at St. John's Ida Cemetery, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. To protect the public, there is a limited number of guests permitted at the cemetery. Please call Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre at 705-745-4683 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to reserve your place. Please be prepared to give your name and phone number for the Health Units contact log. Should you be unable to attend, the service will be available on a livestream at https://www.distantlink.com/SCION5.html
. The family wish to thank Springdale Country Manor for their kindness and care. Memorial donations to Ida Cemetery Board would be appreciated by Doreen's family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
.