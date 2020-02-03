|
|
Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Edward Douglas Landry (D. 1999). Loving mother of David (Michelle), Brian (Mary) Michael (Karen), and the late Jo Anne Landry. Proud grandmother of David, Matthew, Jonathan, Melissa, Alison, Autumn and Michael and great grandmother of Kaiden and Alexa. Dear sister of the late Les Groombridge (late Laura), and sister-in-law of the late Donald Landry (late Cathie). Sadly missed by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A devoted local supporter, Doreen volunteered at the Nicholls Hospital, Civic Hospital and Peterborough Regional Health Centre for over 50 years. Doreen, as well as her late husband Douglas, are recognized for their contributions to the community on the Peterborough Pathway of Fame. Doreen was also a member of Quota Club International for more than a decade. The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at Hospice Peterborough and PRHC Palliative Care for their kindness and care. They would also like to thank the staff and residents of St. John's Centre who have all shown great love and understanding to Mom and the family over the last few months. Doreen's family received friends at ST. JOHN'S ANGLICAN CHURCH, 99 Brock Street, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 for a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. In honour of Doreen, memorial donations to St. John's Anglican Church, the PRHC Foundation, the Groombridge Memorial Bursary Fund- Fleming College and Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 3, 2020