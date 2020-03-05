|
|
National Sales Manager, Wood-Mizer Canada - Entered into rest peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Son of Mary McQueston and the late Dr. Bernard Lavallee. Dorian is survived by his loving wife and adventure partner of 26 years, Heather (née Milford). Cherished dad of Sinclair. Son-in-law of Jim & Jackie Milford. Survived by his sister in law Heidi and her husband Patrick McEleney. Dorian was a die-hard Habs fan, he loved life and lived it to the fullest; taking on new adventures and scratching off items on his "Bucket List". A celebration of Dorian's life will be held on Sunday, March 8th at Celebrations Inc., 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay from 1:00p.m. until 5:00p.m. with remembrances at 2:00p.m. In keeping with Dorian's casual attitude, please do not feel the need to dress up - wear your Hab's jersey or anything you feel comfortable in. if desired memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation, Lindsay may be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 5, 2020