Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorian Lavallee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorian Sinclair Lavallee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorian Sinclair Lavallee Obituary
National Sales Manager, Wood-Mizer Canada - Entered into rest peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Son of Mary McQueston and the late Dr. Bernard Lavallee. Dorian is survived by his loving wife and adventure partner of 26 years, Heather (née Milford). Cherished dad of Sinclair. Son-in-law of Jim & Jackie Milford. Survived by his sister in law Heidi and her husband Patrick McEleney. Dorian was a die-hard Habs fan, he loved life and lived it to the fullest; taking on new adventures and scratching off items on his "Bucket List". A celebration of Dorian's life will be held on Sunday, March 8th at Celebrations Inc., 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay from 1:00p.m. until 5:00p.m. with remembrances at 2:00p.m. In keeping with Dorian's casual attitude, please do not feel the need to dress up - wear your Hab's jersey or anything you feel comfortable in. if desired memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation, Lindsay may be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -