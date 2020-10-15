1/1
Doris "Jean" Eberts
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 12, 2020 after 100 years of being loved. Beloved wife of the late Gord. Loving mother of Alan (Kim) and Rae. Proud Grandma of Lindsey (Adam), Chelsey (Darren), and predeceased by her grandson Curtis. Beloved Great Grandma Jean to Owen and Katelyn. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Ross Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care that Jean received. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
