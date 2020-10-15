Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 12, 2020 after 100 years of being loved. Beloved wife of the late Gord. Loving mother of Alan (Kim) and Rae. Proud Grandma of Lindsey (Adam), Chelsey (Darren), and predeceased by her grandson Curtis. Beloved Great Grandma Jean to Owen and Katelyn. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Ross Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care that Jean received. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, or online at www.mackeys.ca