Passed away at Peterborough Extendicare on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd G. Payne and mother of the late Calvin Payne. She is loved and will be missed by son Barry Payne (Dianne), granddaughter Amy Dawn Woods (Scott), sisters-in-law Ona & Marilyn Clysdale and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Stewart and Mabel Clysdale, siblings Edna Clysdale, Lois Anderson (Peter), Ivan (Florence), Don, Keith and June Clysdale. Special thanks to the staff of Peterborough Extendicare for their compassionate care of Doris while she was in their care. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. Friends and family will be received at Warsaw United Church, 923 Water St., Warsaw, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM, funeral service to commence at 12:00 PM. Reception to follow. Inurnment Spring 2020 at Warsaw Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Donations and/or condolences may be given by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 13, 2020