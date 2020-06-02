Doris Gwendlyon McKAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKAY, Doris Gwendlyon Peacefully at home, as per her wishes, on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Harold McKay (67 years) and devoted mother of Christina McKay, Lillian Horn (Lyle), and Helen Neal (Adrian). Caring grandmother of Morgan Howard, Douglas, Andrew and Christopher Neal and their families. Proud nursing graduate from the Peterborough Civic Hospital, class of 47, with long-term service in nursing administration at Peterborough Civic Hospital and Fairhaven Home. Cremation and a graveside service are planned. Sincere thanks are extended to Dr. Beamish and the caring team from SE Health. Donations in Memory of Doris, can be made to Grace United Church or to a health/wellness charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 1, 2020
mrs McKay was a leader I had great respect for she was kind and very caring it was a wonderful experience working for her at fairhaven home
joanne swinerd
Coworker
June 1, 2020
I am saddened to hear about Doris passing. She was a patient of mine for numerous years and was also someone I considered a friend. She will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Judy Keith
Judy Keith
Friend
June 1, 2020
Doris was an amazing woman and a great Director of Care she never hesitated too come in too work on the floor if we were short of staff she was more than fair with any situation the good Lord should have created more like her good memories working with her . RIP Doris
Pat Clark
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved