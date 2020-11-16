Peacefully with family by her side at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, November 14, 2020, four days after her 96th birthday. Cherished wife of the late Bruce Rollins. Loving mother of Gary (Beth) Rollins, Heather (Paul) LaBelle, Cheryl (Paul) DeCarlo, Claudia Munson (Wilfred Mindle) and the late Bill Rollins. Dear grandmother of Mindy, Mandy, Richard, Bradley, Nicole and the late Dennis. Proud great-grandmother of Jennifer, Connor, Jorja, Alex, Madison, Ethan and Christian. Eileen was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private family Memorial Service will be held with interment to follow at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. The family thanks all of the staff at Lakefield Extendicare for their care and compassion during Eileen's stay the last two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
