Born May 16, 1928, passed away peacefully at Glenhill Marnwood in Bowmanville, Ontario on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 92. Dorothy is survived by her four children and their families - Darlene (Bill Rowney), Joan (Bobby Blanchard), Tom (Robin) and Ken (Sandra); nine grandchildren - Sheena Rowney, Jenna Giroux, Derek Blanchard, Matthew Blanchard, Pat Lenehan, Kristen Kiely, Nick Lenehan, Laura Poole, Scott Lenehan, their spouses, partners and 10 great-grandchildren. We wish to thank the management and all staff of Glenhill Marnwood for their loving and compassionate care of our mother during her residence. Cremation to take place, followed by a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Hospital For Sick Children or the Humane Society would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com