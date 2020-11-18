Passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor, Lindsay, Ontario on Monday, November 16, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Eric Patterson (predeceased). Loving mother of Faye Hutchinson and Derrick Patterson. Grandmother of Ashley Patterson (Ronnie Robertson) and Darren Patterson (Crystal Smith). Great grandmother of Cora Smith Patterson. Survived by Siblings Ruth Finley, Jean Nichols, Norman Kelso, Norma Grant, Rose Schell and Glen Kelso (Shelia). The family received friends at Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay, Ontario on Friday, November 20 from 12:00 P.M. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 P.M. Interment followed at Verulam Cemetery, Bobcaygeon. COVID restrictions in effect. Attendees are required to bring and wear a mask. Limited capacity for the service. To book your time slot or leave a condolences message please visit www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.