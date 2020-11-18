1/1
Dorothy Emeline Patterson
1940-06-24 - 2020-11-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor, Lindsay, Ontario on Monday, November 16, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Eric Patterson (predeceased). Loving mother of Faye Hutchinson and Derrick Patterson. Grandmother of Ashley Patterson (Ronnie Robertson) and Darren Patterson (Crystal Smith). Great grandmother of Cora Smith Patterson. Survived by Siblings Ruth Finley, Jean Nichols, Norman Kelso, Norma Grant, Rose Schell and Glen Kelso (Shelia). The family received friends at Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay, Ontario on Friday, November 20 from 12:00 P.M. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 P.M. Interment followed at Verulam Cemetery, Bobcaygeon. COVID restrictions in effect. Attendees are required to bring and wear a mask. Limited capacity for the service. To book your time slot or leave a condolences message please visit www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved