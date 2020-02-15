|
|
Passed away peacefully at Centennial Place Long Term Care Home in Millbrook at the age of 98 on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jim Trelford (d. 1990), loving mother of John (Gloria), Gordon (Debra) and Elaine Young (Bill), cherished grandma of the late Jim (Patty), Chrissy Bruder, Tara Trelford (Philip), Robin Trelford-Groves (Jason Groves), John Jr. (Brooke Hudson), Ryan (Yang Zhou), Erin Trelford-Foon (Randy Foon), and great-grandma of Dayna and Renee Trelford, Leslie, Rihanna and Regina Bruzzo, and Dalton, Celeste and Jordan Groves. Dorothy is loved and will be missed by sister-in-law Eileen and nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of Centennial Place Long Term Care for their care and compassion for Dorothy during her time there. Friends and family were received on Monday, February 17, 2020 at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen St. Bobcaygeon, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Reception followed in the Fellowship Room. Memorial donations, if desired, may be given to the . Condolences and/or donations may be given by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 15, 2020