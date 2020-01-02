|
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of Ken for 70 years. Cherished mother of Larry (Beatrice), Lorraine Fry, the late Lorne (the late Brenda), the late Leslie, Lloyd (Darlene), Lyle, Leon (Wanda) and Lorrie Jenkins. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister Rena and Linda. Predeceased by her siblings Mabel, George, Laverne, Grace, Percy, Orville, Harry, Reta, Verna, Earl, Edna, and Betty. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. in the Highland Park Funeral Centre. Reception to follow in the Highland Park Reception Centre. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Dorothy and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com