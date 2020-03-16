|
|
Passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital Lindsay on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Arthur "Art" Rushton Airey for 55 years. Dear sister of Ken and his wife Mary Smith and Kim and his wife Marilyn Smith and predeceased by sisters Viola (Fred) Wyatt, Joyce (John) Carmichael and Jack Smith. Sister-in-law to Pat and her late husband Ken Airey and predeceased by June (George) Harris and Marnie (Bob) Mitchell. Dorothy will be missed by her many caring nieces and nephews. Family and friends are asked to attend at the Mackey Funeral Home 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Tuesday, March 17th, from 10:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Dorothy's Life in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to Make A Wish Foundation or Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 16, 2020