Peacefully at Caressant Care, Mary St. West, Lindsay on Monday, November 9, 2020 in her 76th year. Jean Parlee (nee Graham) was the loving mother of Leeanne Brunne and her husband Shawn of Fenelon Falls. Dear grandmother of Caitlan (Matt) and Grant and great-grandmother of Benjamin. Sister of Bob Graham and Helen Latchford and predeceased by her sister Mary Train. A private family service will take place at JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes' St. West, Fenelon Falls. Please note, due to COVID 19 regulations attendance is limited at the funeral home. The family invites friends and family to join them on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. via Facebook Live on the Jardine Funeral Home's social media account: https://www.facebook.com/jardinefuneralhome
. The stream will automatically appear on the Jardine Funeral Home's feed. Interment later at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.To leave an on-line condolence, share a memory or photo please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com