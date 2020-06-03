Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 88. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Ed Leach (2000). Predeceased by her parents Horace and Lillian Storey, and her son Jim (survived by Vickie Bell). Dear mother of David (Marie) Bell, also Margaret (Fred Barrett) and Marilyn Fry (Ron Meade). Cherished grandmother of Terry, Shawn, Tracey, Scott, Ryan, Jason, Julie, Corey, Stacey, and 15 great grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Bill (Ruth, also the late June) and predeceased by her brothers Ed (the late Margarite) and Jim Storey. Fondly remembered by her Churchill family Betty, Mandy, and Jenny and special thanks to Colleen for the friendship she provided. A private family viewing will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, Churchill, Ontario. If desired memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or an organization of your choice may be made through the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 is currently prohibited.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.