Dorothy Theresa (O'Brien) FENTON
1931 - 2020
1931-2020 Suddenly at her home in Peterborough on Friday, September 4, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald Winston Fenton for 66 years. Loving mother of Deeni "Darleene" Marie DeMedeiros and her husband Joe and the late Donna Gail McLarty, survived by her husband Michael. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Carly and Leah, nieces and nephews Margaret, Barbara, Patricia, Alex, Larry, and John, close family friend Robin Stewart as well as many others. A funeral mass will be held in the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 28 King St. W., Millbrook on Thursday, September 24th at 11:00 am. A reception will follow. Interment of Dorothy's cremated remains will be held privately in Rosemount Memorial Gardens at a later date. In memory of Dorothy, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
