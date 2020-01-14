|
After living on borrowed time for 27 years, her courageous battle with a failing liver finally came to an end at the age of 68 with her cherished family by her side, Yvonne went to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Ross Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of Bill, mother of Scott (Amanda) Brown of Beaverton, Karen (Andrew) Frain of Woodville, stepmother of James (Michelle) Stokes of Fort McMurray, and Adam (Megan) Stokes of Fort Vermillion. Loving grandma to all her 12 grandchildren. As per Yvonne's wishes, she didn't want a funeral or visitation so she will be cremated with a private internment at Riverside Cemetery. Through Lakeland Cremation and Funeral Centre memorial donations to Ross Memorial Hospital or The Canadian Liver Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 14, 2020