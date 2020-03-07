|
|
Retired from the Royal Canadian Regiment (VRI) and Special Forces. Born in Toronto on March 31, 1954, he also served as a peace keeper with the United Nations. Doug passed away peacefully with Brigitte Nolte at his side in Lindsay on March 2, 2020. Douglas was predeceased by his parents Jane and Mel Pollock. He is survived by his sister Liz Bartlet (Ted) and proud uncle of Kelsey, Jamie, and Drew. Doug particularly enjoyed his times growing up summers at Pleasant Point on Sturgeon lake with the all the Potter family. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay from 12:00 p.m. until time of service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 7, 2020