Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Victoria Manor in Lindsay, at age 86. Doug Hall beloved husband of Joyce (nee Lachine) of Bethany. Loving father of Debbie and her husband Rick Bakker, Cindy Cameron, Richard Hall, and Lesia and her husband Trevor Chandler. Doug will be missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Private family graveside service will be held at the Pinegrove Cemetery, in the spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be left at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 24, 2020