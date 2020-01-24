Home

Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Douglas Allan HALL

Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Victoria Manor in Lindsay, at age 86. Doug Hall beloved husband of Joyce (nee Lachine) of Bethany. Loving father of Debbie and her husband Rick Bakker, Cindy Cameron, Richard Hall, and Lesia and her husband Trevor Chandler. Doug will be missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Private family graveside service will be held at the Pinegrove Cemetery, in the spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be left at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 24, 2020
