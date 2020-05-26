Douglas CAMERON
Peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Muriel (nee Calladine). Loving father of Claire (Michael Hotton), Joy Cameron, Jenny (Pat Crowley), Laura, Catherine Southby and the late Douglas. Proud grandfather of Mariam, Aaron, Sean, Brendan, Daniel, Drew, Spencer, Curtis, Luke, Jennifer, Kristine, Melanie, Emily, Anna and Sharon. Great-grandfather of 16. Predeceased by his parents James and Clara Cameron. In keeping with Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held once public heath regulations permit. In memory of Doug, donations to the charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 26, 2020.
