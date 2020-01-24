|
|
Of Lindsay, formerly of Omemee area, passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor on January 11, 2020 in his 90th year. He was predeceased by his wife June in Sept 2019. Also predeceased by his three older brothers Ralph, Robert and Gordon. Doug was a beekeeper and owned and operated Burke's Honey for many years. To his family, friends, and community, Doug was known as a man of integrity, who loved to joke with those he knew. He is lovingly remembered by his children Brian (Jennifer) Burke, Randy (Cathy) Burke, Linda (Henry) Brinks; 8 grandchildren, Jeff, Julie, Tim, Stephen, Laura, Daniel, Greg, and David as well 17 great grandchildren. Douglas recognized his need of a Saviour as a young man and thus faced the end of his life with the assurance that he would go to the arms of Jesus. A memorial service will be held at Fairview Baptist Church, Lindsay, Ontario on January 30th @ 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations; Lindsay Food Bank ([email protected]), Fairview Baptist Church (www.Fairviewc.com), or Prairie College (www.prairie.edu/donate). Donations and condolences can be made through Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 24, 2020