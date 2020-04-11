|
It is with great sorrow that the family of Doug Martin announces his passing in the early hours of April 7, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, of heart health complications. Gone too soon at age 70, Doug leaves behind a blended family of people who were blessed to have him in their lives. Loving husband to Barbara (née Szafranksi), Doug is survived by his children, Ashley Martin (Aaron Little) and Kyle Martin (Carol), as well as his stepchildren Carly Hodinott (Sam LaBell), Cheryl Johnston (Leo), and Jody Cunningham (Mike Wilson). Isabella, Olivia, Hannah, Hayley, Sarah, Thomas, Rachel, and Josh will miss their Grandpa and "Papa Doug." He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Jackson (Ron) and Pamela Cox (Dave); his brother David (Judy); his ex-wife Pat Schillemore; and his many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Leona (née Curtis). Born June 17, 1949, Doug was a lifelong resident of Peterborough and the surrounding area. He was a graduate of Kenner Collegiate and had a long and successful career with General Electric, based in drafting. Doug was always quick to share his time, energy, and skills with his family, friends, and his community. Whether volunteering with his children's social and sports club for many years in the 1980's and 1990's in Apsley, ON; helping his children or step-children with their home projects; hosting friends in his backyard; or serving Peterborough and its community groups and charities as a member and director of the Peterborough Lions Club after retiring from GE, Doug always made time for people. A lifelong lover of music, Doug was also an avid golfer who took any opportunity to be outside, including long walks throughout Peterborough's north end and central parks and neighbourhoods as the devoted escort of Patrick O'Broccoli, golden retriever and known good dog. The family thanks everyone for their condolences at this time. A celebration of life will be planned and announced later in the year, when family and friends can gather to honour his memory.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 11, 2020