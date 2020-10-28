1/1
Douglas Robert Stewart
December 19, 1938 - October 23, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Douglas Robert Stewart, on October 23, 2020, in his 82nd year. Doug was blessed to have spent 53 years married to the love of his life, Valerie(nee Crowder). Loving Father to Nigel(Lisa) and Mathew(Lisa). Proud Grandad to Andrew, Kathryn, Gavin, Claire and Julia. Remarkable brother in law to Dorothy(Warren deceased)Thomas, Lynne(John deceased) Allen & Gillian(Philip) Bruffell. Cherished Uncle to Stephen(Lori) Thomas, Robin (Katherine) Thomas, Noel(Laura) Thomas, Adrian(Karrie) Allen, Katie Allen & Adam Bruffell. Doug's gentle and kind spirit enriched the lives of all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate enough to have known him. Rest in peace, knowing you have filled our hearts with cherished memories of a life well lived. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the neighbours family, Lori & David as well as the Peterborough Fire Department and Paramedics for their quick response and care. Thanks to Dr. Olga and Nurse Laura Reid for your kindness and compassion. In honour of Doug's wishes there will be no funeral ceremony. Please visit http://highlandparkfuneralcentre.com/ to share a memory.

