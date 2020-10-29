1/1
Douglas Wylie THOMPSON
At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday October 26, 2020 in his 86th year. Doug was the beloved husband for 64 years to Noreen Thompson (nee Sims) of Cameron. Loving father of Steve (Angela), Philip (Cyndy), Karen (Bill), Allan (Karen). Devoted grandfather to his ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Robert Thompson, Betty Dean and nephew of Harry and his wife Kay Thompson of Florida. Remembered by his brother-in laws John and James Sims. A private family graveside service will take place at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Kawartha Lakes Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. To leave an on-line condolence, a memorial donation, share a memory or photo please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
