In memory of: Private Duncan Gillespie of Slate River Valley, Ontario Canadian Infantry, 28th Battalion Service No. 199169 Born: May 30, 1896 Died: Dec. 16, 1916 Buried: Hersin Communal Cemetary Extension I.C.24 Duncan was only 20 years old and gave up his life for our freedom in Canada. All true Canadians should show respect and honour these soldiers each and every Day in Canada and not just on Remembrance Day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store